By Gavin van Marle 10/03/2025

Global container traffic in January continued to show underlying strength, according to recently released figures from Container Trade Statistics (CTS).

Although almost every trade showed a decline in volumes from December, a year-on-year comparison saw global container volumes up 5.8% on January 2024, at 15.4m teu.

“While January volumes may appear weaker on a month-on-month basis, the year-on-year data demonstrates a strong and resilient start to the year,” said CTS.

“However, with numerous uncertainties on the horizon, the future of global trade remains ...

