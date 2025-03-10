'Crisis-resistant' Gebrüder Weiss enjoys revenue growth despite market challenges
Austrian logistics and haulage operator Gebrüder Weiss recorded a 10% growth in revenues in 2024 ...
Global container traffic in January continued to show underlying strength, according to recently released figures from Container Trade Statistics (CTS).
Although almost every trade showed a decline in volumes from December, a year-on-year comparison saw global container volumes up 5.8% on January 2024, at 15.4m teu.
“While January volumes may appear weaker on a month-on-month basis, the year-on-year data demonstrates a strong and resilient start to the year,” said CTS.
“However, with numerous uncertainties on the horizon, the future of global trade remains ...
