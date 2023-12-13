Geodis launches new pharma cross doc facility in Rodgau

By LoadstarEditorial 13/12/2023

PRESS RELEASE

13 DECEMBER, FRANKFURT

In November, the global logistics service provider GEODIS officially put a new 700 square meter temperature-controlled location, with an integrated cooling area in Rodgau, Germany, into operation. With this opening, GEODIS is pursuing its strategy of expanding and strengthening its global pharmaceutical network.

With a temperature-controlled warehouse between 15 and 25 °C and the additional cooling area with a temperature range between 2 and 8 °C, the new Pharma Cross Dock offers optimal conditions for the handling and interim storage of pharmaceutical products. The new facility ensures continuous cooling along the entire transport and logistics chain. The direct connection to the A45 motorway and the proximity to Frankfurt Airport ensure good accessibility.

The transportation of vaccines and pharmaceuticals requires fast handling and a continuously temperature-controlled environment. In addition to the CEIV certification1 of the Frankfurt site, Rodgau offers GDP-compliant solutions for quality assurance in pharmaceutical distribution and is therefore an integral part of the global expansion to strengthen the 27 CEIV-certified air freight locations.

“In addition to the strategic acquisition of transport specialist trans-o-flex at the beginning of the year, Rodgau is now our first Pharma Cross Dock in Germany to go into active operation. With this investment, we are creating an important basis for our further positioning in the German market, which is considered Europe’s most important exporter of pharmaceuticals, and is thus significantly strengthening our portfolio for sensitive and fast air freight in pharmaceutical logistics,” says Antje Lochmann, Managing Director Germany.

CEIV Pharma Certification is a globally consistent and recognized pharmaceutical product handling certification to ensure the international and national compliance to safeguard product integrity while addressing specific air cargo needs.