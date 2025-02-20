By Keith Mwanalushi 20/02/2025

Swissport Kenya has seen a busier peak season for floral exports this year, driven by increased air cargo capacity, including charters, and predicts more than 10,000 tonnes of fresh flowers will pass through its Nairobi facility.

Swissport is managing an additional 30 charter flights in Nairobi and is seeing growing interest from operators to expand services during this period, according to Racheal Ndegwa, CEO of Swissport Kenya.

“The combination of increased freighter capacity and the efficiency ...

