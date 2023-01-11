Unique Logistics in SPAC deal with Edify Acquisition Corp
PRESS RELEASE Unique Logistics International, Inc. Announces Merger Agreement with Edify Acquisition Corp. Dec 19, 2022, 06:00 ...
Despite the solid bank of cloud last year over the SPAC market, there are certainly signs of hope for Freightos, which aims to complete a merger with Gesher 1 Acquisition Corp, soon.
It could be this month: Gesher has called its shareholders to an extraordinary general meeting on January 25. “The business combination, through which we expect Freightos to trade publicly on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CRGO, is anticipated to close after the shareholder meeting,” Freightos told investors last week.
Gesher ...
