Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Freight is like water...

dreamstime_xs_7134488
Photo 7134488 © Photosky | Dreamstime.com
By

Ram Menon was a giant of the first iteration of the air freight industry – a Legend with a capital L, and one of the mantras that underpinned Ram’s extensive career has been shown to be as true today as when he first came up with it: “Freight is like water – it will always find the most economic route, just as water will always find the leak.”

Of course, what he meant by “most economic” doesn’t necessarily mean the cheapest, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Congestion indigestion Container Trade Statistics Red Sea Crisis Australian Freight and Trade Alliance DP World DP World Australia Equipment shortages Maritime Union of Australia Neolink Port strike Shipping Australia Visy Logistics

    Most Read

    DSV is a contender for DB Schenker, but carrying some baggage...

    Flexport, Tim Collins and a lost half-million-dollars

    'Significant redundancies' as another UK truck firm enters insolvency

    Dock workers down under end strike at DP World

    Spot rates ease as Red Sea diversions become routine

    Shippers adjust to Cape diversions, now they want freight rates to settle

    EXCLUSIVE: DSV reorganisation revealed – 'the future is M&A'

    Kuehne + Nagel cuts ties with Israeli military supplier

    China-Europe rail bookings surge for LTL service

    There's more to the future of airfreight rates than Red Sea disruption

    Revised carrier schedules bedding-in, say shippers, but they see trouble ahead

    HMM sale fails due to differences over management rights

    COSCO SHIPPING Lines opens in branch office in Casablanca

    Charter market gets a boost as carriers look to plug holes in networks

    Uproar as Bangladesh government cuts apparel subsidies

    Marc Meier becomes global head of ocean freight for Toll Global Forwarding