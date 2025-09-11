Shippers turning from integrators to alternative carriers for parcel deliveries
As the peak season for parcel deliveries approaches, US shippers are looking for alternatives to ...
The express divisions of global logistics integrators have seldom received more attention than in recent quarters.
Rightly so
Network optimisation, trying to become more effective in asset utilisation (mostly: air), coupled with regulatory changes have led to several brave decisions taken not only by FedEx – which started early with its ’Tricolor’ initiative as well as others – but also by DHL Express, while UPS remains the laggard on multiple fronts.
The German firm has traditionally had in asset-heavy Express – the group’s ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article