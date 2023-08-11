Takeover target Wilson Sons: towage shines...
Ticks all boxes
With its activist investor background, it was always a matter of time before $2.7bn-market-cap Forward Air Corp (Forward) from Greeneville, Tennessee, surprised the market with serious headline-grabbing stuff.
And, oh boy, yesterday’s announcement certainly gets the ’shaking tree’ M&A award as only earlier this month, the land and logistics forwarder had highlighted Q2 23’s “challenging market conditions in intermodal and truckload brokerage”.
Punished by investors, the stock of the asset-light T&L player fell -5.4% to $104 on the news in a flattish ...
Panama Canal draught restrictions start to bite, sparking liner surcharges
MSC follows its peers and hikes Asia-N Europe FAK rates
'Look to costs' says Hapag-Lloyd CEO, as freight rates are 'unsustainable'
Flood of mega-newbuilds a real challenge for carrier fleet managers
Remember when Maersk terminated TradeLens – who will now take over digitalising the shipping industry?
It's official: without extra parental support, Toll Group goes under
UPS: 'all hands on deck' to retrieve million parcels a day lost to rivals
Niger putsch restricts air cargo flows to and from West Africa
The capacity and rates fallout at the end of Yellow's LTL road
Inside the MSC family as Mærsk comes up short
Australia cracks down on cocaine smuggling, with 100 companies in its sights
