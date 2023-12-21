Forward Air announces sale of final mile business

Forward Air offloads final-mile business to Hub Group for $262m
PRESS RELEASE December 20, 2023 GREENEVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) ...
PRESS RELEASE
GREENEVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is pleased to announce the sale of its Final Mile business to Hub Group, Inc. for an estimated total cash consideration of $262 million. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, Final Mile generated approximately $289 million in revenue. Final Mile has approximately 45 locations and more than 640 employees that will transfer to Hub Group, Inc.
Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President, and CEO said, “Our Final Mile business grew revenue over 150% since inception in 2019 and returned significant value to Forward’s employees, customers and shareholders. We are pleased the Final Mile team has joined a first-class company and team of people. Corporate clarity remains a top priority as we enter the next phase of our Grow Forward strategy.”
Phil Yeager, President and CEO of Hub Group, stated, “We are excited to welcome the Forward Final Mile team to Hub Group. Through this transaction, we will continue to grow our non-asset logistics segment and deepen our value to our customers through the addition of this excellent team and their best-in-class appliance capabilities.”
Carlton Fields served as legal counsel and Jewell Advisory Group served as M&A advisor to the Company in connection with the transaction.
Maersk halts local ship movements following attack
As warships move into the Red Sea, carriers delay or re-route 100+ box ships
Carriers roll out peak season surcharges as capacity crunch looms
Costs will skyrocket as westbound voyages are paused or diverted
Liner diversions and war-risk surcharges drive up costs for Asia-Europe shippers
Deutsche Bahn finally launches sale process for DB Schenker
Red Sea shipping risks: 'forwarders will also take advantage and raise rates'
Carriers 'tear up schedules' in race to get diverted box ships to port
10,000 rail cars stranded as Mexico-US rail is hit by new border closure
No early end to Red Sea crisis in sight as carriers re-route
Sea-air gearing up for rush in demand following Suez disruption
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article