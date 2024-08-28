Flexport & Veho team up

By LoadstarEditorial 28/08/2024

PRESS RELEASE

August 28, 2024

Flexport and Veho Announce Partnership, Enabling Businesses of All Sizes to Offer Customers High-Quality Fast Parcel Delivery Services

Veho, the company revolutionizing shipping, delivery, and returns for the modern economy, today announced a strategic partnership with Flexport, the global leader in supply chain technology. Through this partnership, Flexport enables businesses of all sizes to access Veho’s unique parcel delivery and returns platform, offering next-day and two-day delivery capabilities with the highest level of customer experience and on-time delivery (OTD). Flexport and Veho are integrating their leading technology platforms to enhance both the merchant and the consumer experience by providing a single pane of glass for merchants to manage their supply chain, and detailed tracking movements for last-mile deliveries to consumers.

Veho provides ecommerce brands with an end-to-end, customer-centric solution that makes delivery and returns their competitive edge. In the competitive retail and e-commerce space, it is critical that brands exceed the growing consumer expectation of a seamless delivery experience. Brands know that the post-purchase experience has proven to be a critical component of the experience to generating repeat business. Veho’s technology stack, encompassing proprietary transportation and warehouse management systems combined with an AI-enabled crowdsourced driver marketplace, allows Veho to achieve efficiencies and service levels that industry incumbents cannot match. Veho passes this along to brand partners with industry-leading on-time delivery rates, without paying a premium rate.

“We are excited to partner with Flexport to enable brands of all sizes to access our best in class delivery and returns offerings,” said Deborah Surrette, Chief Commercial Officer, at Veho. “Excellence in last-mile delivery is key to unlocking customer lifetime value. Retailers and brands that partner with Veho and offer fast and reliable delivery to their customers have seen a 19.2% increase in repurchase rates, and a 40% increase in customer lifetime value.”

Flexport provides end-to-end logistics from factory floor to customer door, including international freight, domestic trucking, storage, prep, and last-mile fulfillment. Flexport’s Omnichannel and Fulfillment business offers merchants of all sizes five flexible delivery speeds: 1-day; 2-day; 3-day; Standard 5-7 day delivery; and Flexpedited, which offers dynamic delivery speed. Flexport has nationwide coverage, and can provide 2-day delivery at an affordable rate to more than 85% of U.S. households. To achieve this coverage, Flexport partners with multiple national and regional last-mile carriers, and is now adding Veho as a last-mile delivery platform. Today, Flexport has industry-beating performance metrics with 99% on-time shipping and 97% on-time delivery. Veho will help deliver exceptional quality with fast delivery speeds, as it boasts 99% or higher on-time delivery performance, and a 4.8/5 customer satisfaction ranking, making it the highest-rated shipping platform in the country.

“We are excited to partner with Veho and provide merchants of all sizes flexible, trustworthy, and affordable solutions to delight their end-customers, powered by an exceptional, fast-speed delivery experience,” said Alex Berry, VP of Flexport Omnichannel and Fulfillment. “Partnering with Veho was a strategic decision, as we both share the mission to make commerce easy for everyone. Specifically, joining our technology allows us to provide a truly seamless experience for both the merchant and the end-consumer. Together, we are on a path to democratize the logistics to help businesses compete and win.”

Flexport’s data-driven, AI-powered network planning technology enables merchants to place products as close to consumers as possible, reducing costs and improving speed and quality. Across its 30+ ecommerce platforms and retailer integrations including Shopify, Walmart, Amazon, and SHEIN Marketplace, Flexport offers nationwide, fast-delivery promises. We enable merchants to advertise their delivery speed when they opt-in to our dynamic delivery speed, Flexpedited. Flexpedited uses data to provide dynamic delivery speeds based on a seller’s inventory position within the Flexport network. This allows Flexport to upgrade delivery speeds to 2-3 day delivery when possible, and show an accurate, reliable delivery promise to the end customer, which can increase sales up to 25% and build trust with shoppers.

Both Flexport and Veho put the customer at the core of what they do and empower merchants to sell in more places by reducing complexity and enabling them to provide a consistent, exceptional experience everywhere they want to sell their goods. Flexport has complete nationwide coverage with its network, and Veho will help improve the service experience Flexport provides to its thousands of customers across Veho’s 44 metropolitan areas. Veho currently serves 110 million households and is growing, while supporting brands such as Saks, Nordstrom, Hello Fresh, and Nespresso.