Finger-scanning tech introduced at DP World Antwerp

By LoadstarEditorial 27/03/2023

PRESS RELEASE

DP World Antwerp Gateway has introduced pioneering fingerprint scanning technology to help improve security for container collection.

In collaboration with NxtPort, the digital platform of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, DP World, the global trade enabler, has successfully tested the Certified Pick up (CPu) software with Belgium logistics companies Katoen Natie and Van Moer and will be implementing the technology across its Antwerp Gateway terminal.

By introducing CPu, DP World is boosting the safety of container transport by removing outdated processes for identification and pick-up. Developed in response to the port community’s safety concerns, CPu pre-registers and vets truck drivers through NxtPort and allows them to collect containers at the DP World terminal by matching the driver’s fingerprints to their specific container, via the container’s Alfapass.

Traditionally, containers at a terminal are accessed by inputting a pin code, which risks multi-party handling and exposing containers to misuse.

First successful pick up

The first containers were successfully collected last week and this innovative technology will be required for all transporters in due course.

Dirk Van den Bosch, CEO DP World in Antwerp, said: “The aim of the improvements we make to our terminal is always to ensure that we are servicing our customers and communities efficiently and safely, which means the smooth introduction of the latest innovative technology. By making our terminal processes, and in particular the collection of containers, more secure, we are living our values of social responsibility.

“The success of our pilot project with Van Moer and Katoen Natie is the first step towards further rolling out CPu with all stakeholders and for all modes of transport in 2023. We are hopeful that the industry will see the benefits of increased security at container terminals and introduce this technology throughout the entire logistics chain.”

Antwerp Gateway is also adapting its systems so that containers can be picked up by barge and train via CPu.

Koen Breemersch, Acting CEO NxtPort, said: “In recent months we have worked intensively with DP World, among others, to finalize and test the latest APIs for Certified Pick up. In addition, we are also looking at the implementation of CPU for the collection of containers via barges and trains. It is crucial that as many parties as possible get onboarded from now on so that we are able to deliver on the promise of increased security across terminals.”

CPu was developed as a result of collaboration with all parties involved in container transport in the port community. Shipping companies, shipping agents, transport companies, terminals, forwarders, truck companies and inland shipping and rail operators were all involved in developing the technology. CPu for truckers is currently being implemented at select terminals, including Antwerp Gateway. Overall, almost 2000 companies have registered interest in obtaining CPu, and expansion plans include onboarding inland shipping and rail.