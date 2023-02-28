Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Fiata urges carriers to lower D&D charges as lobbying begins at TPM

dreamstime_m_140893922
ID 140893922 © Andranik Hakobyan | Dreamstime.com
By

With all eyes on the shipping industry at the TPM conference at LA/Long Beach this week, associations are taking the opportunity to lobby.

Today, Fiata urged shipping lines to review detention and demurrage (D&D) charges, and reinstate free times to “feasible, pre-pandemic levels”.

The forwarder association said it was “the obligation of shipping lines to provide a reasonable free period to allow the merchant sufficient time” for picking up, loading, unloading and delivery.

Fiata agreed D&D charges were useful to ensure the efficient use of container stock – but said some free time was necessary, and helped yards avoid congestion.

It said: “During the last few years, free time periods for containers have been reduced and tariffs for demurrage and detention have increased considerably. Shipping lines justified shorter free periods by noting they increase fluidity and help ease congestion. The decision forced merchants to make considerable efforts to meet free time windows, leading to landside congestion and, above all, traffic jams around major ports and terminals.

“However, merchants have been charged detention and demurrage fees even in situations where they had no control over the container turnaround time, despite their best efforts, due to congestion at ports.”

With demand now lower, and congestion having eased off, there were more containers in circulation, Fiata argued, enabling more free time to be given. This would also help stakeholders with compliance over properly packed and safe containers. It also urged lines to review the equipment and make sure it was fit for purpose.

“Fiata calls for detention and demurrage practices to be in line with the velocity principle, with multi-stakeholder coordination to respond to market needs in a timely manner to strengthen supply chain resilience. Now is the time to act to optimise container movements and improve container quality for future use.”

Fiata was not the only group making its voice heard today. Peter Friedmann, executive director of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition (AgTrans), today testified to the Committee on Agriculture, US House of Representatives, urging better efficiencies in the US supply chain.

“There is virtually nothing in agriculture and forest products grown or produced in this country that cannot be sourced or substituted with products from elsewhere in the world. If we cannot deliver affordably and dependably, both our foreign and US customers can – and have proved they will – shift their purchases to those other countries, sometimes permanently. This has in fact occurred periodically for pork, beef, cotton, almonds, soybeans, fresh fruit, etc,” he said.

He called on the US government to ensure “adequate supply of transport services” with federal and state policies and laws. Some of those, he said facilitated the flow of commerce, “or, in a number of states, [they] hinder it”.

Acknowledging the benefits of OSRA, and various interventions by the government in the past two years, Mr Friedmann said more could be done. He wanted clarification on regulatory jurisdiction, for example.

“When a shipper is treated unreasonably by the railroad or the ocean carrier for such an international shipment, does OSRA apply subject to the Federal Maritime Commission regulation, or does the Surface Transportation Board apply its own regulations? This uncertainty is currently preventing exporters and importers from gaining intervention and resolution of significant impediments to efficient freight movement in those inland locations.”

He also called for new or enlarged marine terminals at west coast ports, new deepwater ports, expanded rail depots in particular on the Gulf and west coasts.

“The west coast remains painfully and inexcusably lacking in inland rail load points to serve the overwhelmed west coast seaports. They are desperately needed. It will require Class I railroads, short-line railroads, state and local governments, port authorities and shippers to get these planned and built. Road access is always needed. We hope the funding in the infrastructure bills will provide necessary expansion.”

Noting the complexity in the supply chain, in particular in cool chain products, he said delays could occur at any of the numerous points, creating a crisis that extended to all shipments.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AgTrans Demurrage & Detention FIATA OSRA 22 TPM 23 Clecat Consortia Block Exemption Regulation European Commission GSF International Chamber of Shipping World Shipping Council (WSC)

    Most Read

    Containership lay-ups continue to spike as demand slump rolls on

    Carriers 'getting what they can, while they can' as rate declines persist

    DSV wins – boom and bust with (sharp-eyed) Expeditors

    Plunging airfreight rates and no post CNY pick-up: 'the end of globalisation?'

    Flexport and Shopify now plan to add airfreight to new shipping app

    Newbuild ULCV armada will bring challenges for carriers

    cargo-partner sale – turning Japanese?

    Labour talks casting long shadows over ports on US coasts

    Cosco intensifies drive into logistics with new Guangzhou sea-air facility

    Good news for US west coast ports as labour deal edges closer

    Auto industry slammed for 'blasé approach' to danger of EV fires on ferries

    IBS Software acquires Accenture Freight and Logistics Software

    New cargo airline for South Africa will fill a wide gap in the market

    Forwarders say US government financial support is a must for air cargo

    Carriers step on the safety Accelerator to address cargo risks

    Li-ion batteries pose a risk to freight ro-ro services