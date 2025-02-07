By Alessandro Pasetti 07/02/2025

So it comes: another legal headache that Seattle could have done without, as far as reputational risk is concerned.

Defendant Expeditors is now accused of “breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, promissory estoppel, wrongful termination in violation of public policy”, according to a new filing lodged today, 7 February, in which an ex-staff member also alleges that: “Defendant failed to follow its own Code of Business Conduct (“Code”), subjected her [Boudreau] to unfair ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN