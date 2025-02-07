Tariff exposure round-up – Fedex, UPS, CH Robinson & Expeditors
…and the Class I railroads?
So it comes: another legal headache that Seattle could have done without, as far as reputational risk is concerned.
Defendant Expeditors is now accused of “breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, promissory estoppel, wrongful termination in violation of public policy”, according to a new filing lodged today, 7 February, in which an ex-staff member also alleges that: “Defendant failed to follow its own Code of Business Conduct (“Code”), subjected her [Boudreau] to unfair ...
Airfreight expected to take a hit from de minimis exemption suspension
Disappointing results for DSV – and Schenker integration will impact revenue
Panama gives in as US pressure on Panama Canal intensifies
Maersk paying $100,000 a day to charter scarce post-panamax box ships
US delays tariffs on Mexico for one month as it starts negotiations
Tariff truce for Canada and Mexico – China retaliates, but lightly
De minimis cut won't hurt demand for Chinese ecommerce, but for air cargo?
Trend for vertical integration may not be right for multimodal transport
DSV hits back in 'bait and switch' case, claiming deal was not legally binding
India pre-empts tariffs with import 'sweetener' for US cars and motorbikes
'Smart' containers could help beat drug smugglers and thieves
