Expeditors amongst top picks at Goldman

By LoadstarEditorial 23/01/2023

Investing platform Seeking Alpha reports today that given a stronger “growth outlook in China”, several stocks are poised to benefit from the country’s reopening, according to the Goldman Sachs equity strategy team.

Expeditors is amongst a list including 50 names, spanning Qualcomm, Starbucks, AMD and others.

“The sudden reversal of China’s long-standing zero covid policy means the country is reopening more swiftly than expected,” strategist David Kostin wrote in a note, according to Seeking Alpha.

“Our China economists now expect GDP growth of 5.5% in ...

