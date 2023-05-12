Subscribe to Premium
EXCLUSIVE: Ceva names new ocean freight captain

By

Remember the DSV takeover of Panalpina (PAN) four years ago?

I am sure you do.

A slew of senior folks jumped the PAN ship, voluntarily or not, while others retired as soon as it became clear that the Danes* were going for cost-cutting at scale, regardless of the ’stronger together’ claim made back then.

(*Who lost out to CMA CGM in the Ceva takeover race.)

It could well be revenge time now, with Ceva challenging more closely its previous suitor, and with a ...

