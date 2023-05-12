CMA CGM negotiates deal for 10 methanol ULCV newbuilds
French carrier CMA CGM is in “serious discussions” with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding to build up to ...
Ohhhhh, well!
Remember the DSV takeover of Panalpina (PAN) four years ago?
I am sure you do.
A slew of senior folks jumped the PAN ship, voluntarily or not, while others retired as soon as it became clear that the Danes* were going for cost-cutting at scale, regardless of the ’stronger together’ claim made back then.
(*Who lost out to CMA CGM in the Ceva takeover race.)
It could well be revenge time now, with Ceva challenging more closely its previous suitor, and with a ...
“The moment we get closer to Ceva, we are out of the game.” So said Adriaan ...
CMA CGM’s proposed acquisition of Bolloré Logistics could be “poison” for small and medium-sized freight ...
Seoul’s Korea Ocean Business Corporation said it planned to help finance 20 new feeder vessels ...
PRESS RELEASE May 8, 2023 PUT OPTION BY CMA CGM TO ACQUIRE 100% OF BOLLORE LOGISTICS On ...
The global pianist?
