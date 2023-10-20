Evermile and Uber Direct join forces to help local businesses thrive 

By Charlotte Goldstone 20/10/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Today, Evermile, the first delivery platform built for local businesses, is taking a monumental leap forward, announcing a strategic partnership with Uber’s white-label delivery solution, Uber Direct.

With this new partnership, local businesses across the UK will be able to confidently improve their delivery efficiencies and further widen their delivery range and speed, while maintaining full visibility and ownership over the customer journey and the direct relationship with their loyal customers. This comes just in time for the busy holiday season.

Evermile, which has already partnered with 400 local businesses across the UK, helps simplify and automate complex deliveries for local businesses using AI, and it follows the news earlier in the year when Evermile raised $6m (£4.8m) in April.

Uber Direct, Uber’s white-label delivery solution, powered by the same courier network as Uber Eats, allows businesses to offer on-demand deliveries to their customers, using their own sales channels. This offering resonates strongly with local businesses such as Flower Shops, Butchers, Wine Stores, Deli’s, and other independent retailers as a significant proportion of their business and orders originate from direct channels such as their own websites, in-store shopping, or by phone.

Omer Goldschmidt, Co-Founder and CEO at Evermile, commented: “Local businesses deserve the tools to remain agile and competitive. Express delivery has evolved from being a luxury to a fundamental consumer expectation, however, many local businesses are still struggling with offering and managing these options. By teaming up with Uber, we’re bridging the gap between these businesses and world-class delivery infrastructure. Now, whether a sale comes from an online click or a walk-in, every local merchant can promise delivery speeds and reliability while maintaining their unique brand experience. This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s a statement that local retailers can, and will, hold their own in this competitive market.”

Caroline Varga, Head of Uber Direct UK&I, added: “Collaborating with Evermile means we can help many more local businesses across the UK to thrive, especially as they navigate the challenges of a competitive market. Through Uber Direct, these businesses can maintain their brand identity, whilst expanding their delivery capabilities to offer customers a fast and reliable service.”