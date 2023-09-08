Headcount concerns threaten DSV's potential DB Schenker buy – analyst
Following its last three major acquisitions – UTi, Panalpina and Agility – DSV dismissed around ...
Hello Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHLA) once again!
It’s been just under 10 months since Premium postulated that the future of Germany’s largest box terminal operator could be best secured were it to come under the ownership of Hapag-Lloyd, and this week we learned via our friends at esteemed German publication DVZ that supply chain supremo Klaus-Michael Kuehne agrees with us – so how’s about that for a bit of long-term Premium prescience?!
Here’s the link to the excellent DVZ analysis, but in ...
Rhenus Air & Ocean is a step closer to meeting its self-imposed target of 1m ...
Looking for a sweetheart in every port
Ahead of its impending sale, HMM is expanding its business areas, with plans to launch ...
The Bolloré Logistics brand is likely to disappear – but jobs are safe, according to ...
As any gains from this month’s FAK rate increases disappear and rates fall, major container ...
Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday
Jobs safe in CMA CGM takeover, says Bolloré, but we may lose our brand
Bleak outlook for box trades as demand weakens prior to Golden Week
Headcount concerns threaten DSV's potential DB Schenker buy – analyst
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel poaches Mærsk's key vertical head
Carriers forced to idle new ULCVs as soon as they are delivered
CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low
Air freight peak season bounce an encouraging sign amid flat markets
Ryan Petersen back at Flexport as Dave Clark quits
DHL/Polar exec extradited from Thailand to face conspiracy charges in US
US shipper accuses DSV of $900,000 'overbilling' amid contracts row
Reports of mass global shift from China are being 'overplayed'
