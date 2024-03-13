Etihad Cargo streamlines charter operations in partnership with Awery

By Alexander Whiteman 13/03/2024

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has significantly enhanced its charter service capabilities through a new partnership with Awery Aviation Software. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in Etihad Cargo’s efforts to meet the growing demand for charter services, spurred by the global surge in e-commerce, which has seen the carrier receive a 35 per cent increase in charter requests.

As part of this strategic initiative, Etihad Cargo has implemented a customised version of Awery’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to manage its Cargo Chartering Programme. This innovative solution will enable Etihad to streamline operations, improve response times, and deliver superior customer service.

Awery, celebrating its 15th anniversary, is a leader in aviation software and provides comprehensive and robust services to airlines worldwide. Etihad Cargo and Awery have collaborated to tailor the solution to meet the carrier’s unique requirements and seamlessly integrate the ERP system with Etihad Cargo’s current processes.

The Awery ERP system will allow Etihad Cargo to classify and prioritise charter queries, improve analytics and data storage for performance evaluation, and enhance pricing capabilities by providing access to historical data for better decision-making. Driven by intelligent automation (IA), the system reads information from enquiries, making it easily accessible for the creation of future quotes. Etihad Cargo will use this data to consistently provide best-in-class customer service.

Customers will be able to accept quotes and book directly via a single click or reject them, with the option to provide a reason for why the quote has not been accepted. Through the easy retrieval of comparable past quotes, Etihad Cargo has improved its capabilities to set competitive pricing and ensure consistent pricing while offering faster response times.

Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo at Etihad Cargo, said: “Etihad Cargo is committed to developing and adopting innovative digital tools that benefit partners and customers. In 2023, Etihad Cargo operated 262 charters, which is a 23 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The tailored Awery ERP system will enable the carrier to meet the increasing demand for charter services in the market and improve operational efficiency and customer service. In managing charter enquiries more efficiently, Etihad Cargo will provide faster response times and attractive offers. This strategic move is poised to set a new standard in cargo charter services, emphasising Etihad Cargo’s position as a forward-thinking and customer-centric organisation.”

Vitaly Smilianets, CEO of Awery Aviation Software, added: “Working with Etihad Cargo has been a remarkable journey. Our goal was not only to provide a solution that meets the carrier’s current needs but also to build a lasting relationship that contributes to Etihad Cargo’s long-term success. As we celebrate our 15th anniversary, this partnership stands as a testament to our commitment to excellence and our ability to deliver personalised solutions to our clients.”

The implementation of the tailored ERP system is the latest step in Etihad Cargo’s digitalisation journey, which has seen the carrier continuously enhance its online booking portal, introduce artificial intelligence-driven tools to optimise operations and boost capacity, and co-develop a sales optimisation tool that has added value to partnerships. Etihad Cargo is committed to leveraging technology to enhance customer service and remain the air cargo partner of choice.