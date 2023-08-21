Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Estonian rail freight volumes collapse as state operator obeys sanctions

operail
Photo: Operail
By

Sanctions against Russia have almost obliterated Estonia’s state-owned rail freight operation, with Operail reporting volumes for the first six months down by 83%.

The collapse to just 1.1m tonnes has led it to consider privatisation, ebitda for the period having dropped to just €200,000, amounting to a net loss of €3.1m.

CEO Raul Toomsalu said: “Operail does not support the aggressor nation [Russia] in any way. [But] the war inevitably grants a significant business advantage to competitors that persist in transporting Russian and Belarussian goods.

“Regrettably, we do not anticipate any positive change in revenue generated from transport within Estonia.”

The carrier took the decision to halt services to Belarus and Russia, regardless of whether they were sanctioned or not, to showcase its opposition to the invasion – a decision that now makes its results stark reading.

In 2021’s first six months, Operail carried 6.6m tonnes; last year, after Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, volumes almost halved to 3.6m tonnes.

“We anticipated a loss in the first half, because rail transport is a volume-driven business that thrives on the ability to transport large quantities simultaneously,” said Mr Toomsalu.

“It is challenging to operate profitably with a reduced volume. Moreover, in the first half of the year, there were also extraordinary expenses, such as staff lay-offs,” he added, in reference to the “daunting” task of having to cut half the workforce.

Meanwhile, China has also felt the heat from western sanctions, the Russian invasion doomed its plan to run express trains on its China-Europe rail service through Russia.

Demand on the route had been growing by around 20% a year, but now, according to reports, this has plummeted to just 2.6%, and there are efforts under way to find new links between China and Europe, as governments opt for rail over air in green transport bids.

Resultantly, the Caucasus could become a major beneficiary, with Kazakhstan being eyed as an alternative southern loop into Europe to Russia. This has led Kazakhstan to team up with Azerbaijan and Georgia for a  joint rail venture to capitalise on the potential for mounting volumes.

But for Estonia, the loss of Russian/Belarussian traffic has left a massive dent in its finances.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China Rail China-Europe rail Estonia Operail Russia-Ukraine War containers Fesco FM Logistic Russia RZD sanctions Transcontainer

    Most Read

    Hapag-Lloyd shows interest in buying HMM, but it may not be 'politically feasible'

    US container imports still on the decline, but the slope is easing

    $650m of cocaine found among bananas on Maersk box ship

    More blanked voyages and a 'newbuild elephant' approaching the room

    Shippers will live with blanked sailings – so long as rates are held

    MSC blanks Asia-Europe Swan loop again – but things may be looking up

    China lists container shipping futures for tradelanes to Europe

    DB Schenker auction – 'price or politics?'

    CH Robinson Global Forwarding – prep to place your bids, please

    Kuehne + Nagel's MD staff reshuffle – full focus on Asia

    Loss-making USPS slashes reliance on air to cut costs and 'go greener'

    Stranded MSC box ship leaves port of Odessa after 18 months

    Party is over for opportunistic Russia-focused carriers as rates sink

    AP Møller-Mærsk – Schenker or Schacht?

    Evergreen acquires 20% share in Rotterdam's Euromax box terminal

    Zim down $1.5bn on Q2 22 and facing overcapacity as new ships arrive