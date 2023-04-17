By Martina Li in Taiwan 17/04/2023

Turkey’s e-Shipping has joined the league of newcomers offering container shipping services to Russia.

Through an agency agreement with South Korean forwarder Farmko GLS, e-Shipping, which opened for business in February, has launched its Korea Vladivostok Express (KVE) service, connecting South Korea and China with the Russian Far Eastern port of Vladivostok.

Two 1,600-1,800 teu ships and one of 665 teu have been chartered by e-Shipping for the KVE, which calls at Busan, Vladivostok, Shanghai, Tianjin, Shekou, Ningbo, Xiamen, Rizhao and Dalian.

The KVE service began with the new 1,800 teu A Kobe, chartered from Chinese owner Starocean Marine, departing Busan on Friday, followed by the 1,600 teu A Galaxy, chartered from the same owner, yesterday. The third ship, Fesco Paris, is expected to join the service soon and, depending on shipper response, e-Shipping may add another.

Aside from MSC, mainline operators have largely withdrawn their Russian services, out of concern over reputational risks and international sanctions, after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. This has created a vacuum for newcomers unfazed by sanctions, many launching container shipping services from Asia and India.

Linerlytica’s latest report says that, as of 10 April, 98 ships of 104,278 teu are active in the Russia Far East trade, up from the 88 ships of 91,548 teu a month ago.