Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share
Led by MSC and CMA CGM, ocean carriers are again scouring the charter and sales ...
Turkey’s e-Shipping has joined the league of newcomers offering container shipping services to Russia.
Through an agency agreement with South Korean forwarder Farmko GLS, e-Shipping, which opened for business in February, has launched its Korea Vladivostok Express (KVE) service, connecting South Korea and China with the Russian Far Eastern port of Vladivostok.
Two 1,600-1,800 teu ships and one of 665 teu have been chartered by e-Shipping for the KVE, which calls at Busan, Vladivostok, Shanghai, Tianjin, Shekou, Ningbo, Xiamen, Rizhao and Dalian.
The KVE service began with the new 1,800 teu A Kobe, chartered from Chinese owner Starocean Marine, departing Busan on Friday, followed by the 1,600 teu A Galaxy, chartered from the same owner, yesterday. The third ship, Fesco Paris, is expected to join the service soon and, depending on shipper response, e-Shipping may add another.
Aside from MSC, mainline operators have largely withdrawn their Russian services, out of concern over reputational risks and international sanctions, after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. This has created a vacuum for newcomers unfazed by sanctions, many launching container shipping services from Asia and India.
Linerlytica’s latest report says that, as of 10 April, 98 ships of 104,278 teu are active in the Russia Far East trade, up from the 88 ships of 91,548 teu a month ago.
Led by MSC and CMA CGM, ocean carriers are again scouring the charter and sales ...
More use of small shallow-draught terminals on the River Danube has freed cargo movements to ...
More optimistic demand forecasts and the prospect of a better peak season this year are ...
RusCon, the container multimodal arm of Russian logistics company Delo Group, has teamed with Mountain ...
While some US ports and container terminals still resist a regulatory drive to curtail detention ...
In all its beauty, the world’s engine of consumption, among other Easter eggs
Maersk believes supply chains “are finally beginning to stabilise and find equilibrium”. Indeed, its Asia-Pacific March update ...
China’s container depots fill up as exports feel the pinch
FBI rounds-up former Polar execs charged with $52m fraud
Carrier capacity management success signals more rate hikes
Supply chain issues hamper Airbus deliveries as Boeing recovers
OOCL's Q1 numbers show storm clouds gathering over box shipping
Work resumes at LA/LB ports, but contract settlement stays out of reach
Forwarders demand change on US railways, as PSR 'doesn't work'
New port can boost Senegal economy, but connections must improve
Customs declaration? Chat GPT goes with the Phlo
Market too pessimistic, says Evergreen boss, demand will bounce back
Port of LA imports rebounding, but labour agreement is now 'crucial'
Comment on this article