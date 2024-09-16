News in Brief podcast | Week 38 2024 | DB Schenker, Premier Alliance and capacity woes
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone ...
At a town hall on Friday, 13 September, DB Schenker CEO Jochen Thewes did all he could to convince his company’s near-73,000 workforce that everything would be just fine, right after the signing of the €14.3bn sale of the group he led for about a decade had occurred.
For many of those who listened to his message, we were told, their jobs in jeopardy as cost synergies are key in the process of being taken over by Danish forwarder DSV, the ...
