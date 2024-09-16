Subscribe to Premium
Comment / 'DSV + Schenker' – fingerprints

ID 311439757 © Si Le | Dreamstime.com
At a town hall on Friday, 13 September, DB Schenker CEO Jochen Thewes did all he could to convince his company’s near-73,000 workforce that everything would be just fine, right after the signing of the €14.3bn sale of the group he led for about a decade had occurred.

For many of those who listened to his message, we were told, their jobs in jeopardy as cost synergies are key in the process of being taken over by Danish forwarder DSV, the ...

    Agility DB Schenker Deutsche Bahn DSV M&A radar Panalpina Viking Ironclad Age CVC Capital Partners M&A

