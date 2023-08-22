AP Møller-Mærsk – Schenker or Schacht?
Or ‘neither’… with all the trouble than comes with it
At times, it’s a very thin line between capital deployed wisely and a total waste of money. With DSV, that line has been crossed again.
The euphoria that preceded its Q2 23 numbers now vanished – you were warned in Premium’s ’Danger of sunburn!’ on 3 July – the stock story is anaemic.
Long gone are the days it released its annuals in early February, joyfully receiving the backing of investors on that day, with DSV surging from its lows.
It struggled to hit ...
Hapag-Lloyd shows interest in buying HMM, but it may not be 'politically feasible'
China lists container shipping futures for tradelanes to Europe
US container imports still on the decline, but the slope is easing
More blanked voyages and a 'newbuild elephant' approaching the room
Shippers will live with blanked sailings – so long as rates are held
MSC blanks Asia-Europe Swan loop again – but things may be looking up
CH Robinson Global Forwarding – prep to place your bids, please
Kuehne + Nagel's MD staff reshuffle – full focus on Asia
Stranded MSC box ship leaves port of Odessa after 18 months
Party is over for opportunistic Russia-focused carriers as rates sink
Loss-making USPS slashes reliance on air to cut costs and 'go greener'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article