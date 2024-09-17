Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / DSV – king status, leverage, value divide

king
ID 320483606 © Perseomedusa | Dreamstime.com
By

The bulls insist that one week on, the €14.3bn transformational deal of the century in forwarding is the way to go for Denmark’s DSV.

Just how much upside can be derived from the integration of Schenker, however, divides the market.

Meanwhile, elsewhere

Yesterday, 16 September, credit rating agency Moody’s talked of a transaction that “offers strong strategic rationale but bears significant execution risk“, but the equity analysts are looking forward to a combination that over the medium term is expected to be a ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DB Schenker DSV M&A radar Break-up CVC Capital Partners Deutsche Bahn Takeover Talk

    Most read news

    DSV likely to win DB Schenker fight as staff query union job loss calculations

    RTR: Denmark's DSV wins 14 bln-euro race for Deutsche Bahn's Schenker, sources say

    DSV and Deutsche Bahn agree €14.3bn sale of DB Schenker

    Forwarders told to 'brace for impact' as ecommerce bags air capacity

    'DSV + Schenker' – shock, celebration and...risk

    Ocean freight rates continue to tumble as peak comes to an early end

    The Schenker conundrum – chaos reigns (but been there before)

    US east coast strike fears and price hikes fail to halt falling transpac rates

    Guilty! Germany AG sells Schenker short – a steal at €14.3bn

    Poor service levels at online booking platforms could boost demand for GSSAs

    Ex-Asia airfreight rates start to hit peak season levels as capacity tightens

    Liege customs could block ecommerce shipments after 'losing patience'

    Trump's tariff plan will cause another massive Asia-US freight rate spike

    'DSV + Schenker' – fingerprints

    News in Brief podcast | Week 38 2024 | DB Schenker, Premier Alliance and capacity woes

    Transatlantic trade bucks rate decline trend - but not over strike fears