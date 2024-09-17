Moody's: Schenker acquisition 'offers strong strategic rationale but bears significant execution risk'
Stockholm, September 16, 2024 — Moody’s Ratings (Moody’s) says on September 13, 2024, Danish logistics ...
The bulls insist that one week on, the €14.3bn transformational deal of the century in forwarding is the way to go for Denmark’s DSV.
Just how much upside can be derived from the integration of Schenker, however, divides the market.
Meanwhile, elsewhere
Yesterday, 16 September, credit rating agency Moody’s talked of a transaction that “offers strong strategic rationale but bears significant execution risk“, but the equity analysts are looking forward to a combination that over the medium term is expected to be a ...
DSV likely to win DB Schenker fight as staff query union job loss calculations
RTR: Denmark's DSV wins 14 bln-euro race for Deutsche Bahn's Schenker, sources say
DSV and Deutsche Bahn agree €14.3bn sale of DB Schenker
Forwarders told to 'brace for impact' as ecommerce bags air capacity
'DSV + Schenker' – shock, celebration and...risk
Ocean freight rates continue to tumble as peak comes to an early end
The Schenker conundrum – chaos reigns (but been there before)
US east coast strike fears and price hikes fail to halt falling transpac rates
Guilty! Germany AG sells Schenker short – a steal at €14.3bn
Poor service levels at online booking platforms could boost demand for GSSAs
Ex-Asia airfreight rates start to hit peak season levels as capacity tightens
Liege customs could block ecommerce shipments after 'losing patience'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article