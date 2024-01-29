Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / DP World offers UK shippers £100 per box as modal shift incentive

DP World
DP World launches a New Train service connecting London Gateway and Southampton Logistics hubs to strengthen the UK Supply Chain. The train seen here at Southampton. 26/11/2022. London, United Kingdom. Picture by ©Nigel Howard / ©Nigel Howard Media Email: [email protected]
By

DP World has raised the incentive for UK importers using its Southampton terminal that switch their inland transport from road to rail, to a £100 per container.

The operator launched its Modal Shift Programme (MSP) last September on imports unloaded in Southampton, with an initial incentive of £70 per box which is transferred to a rail head within 140 miles of the port rather than leaving the terminal by truck.

It said that since the MSP was launched, the proportion of boxes leaving Southampton by rail had increased from 21% to 27%, and DP World claimed the programme had the potential to eliminate 30,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

John Trenchard, UK commercial & supply chain director at DP World, said: “The increase in incentive will provide our customers with a welcome boost to their financial and sustainability ambitions and this is particularly important at a time when the pressure to manage costs, maintain reliability and improve speed has never been greater for our customers.

“The programme is also a testament to our growing cooperation with the market, as we continue to seek to provide customers with lower carbon choices and encourage modal shift for supply chains using our UK logistics hubs.

“To put that in perspective, our investment in British rail alone via our two UK hubs is taking approximately 300,000 trucks off the road each year,” Mr Trenchard added.

The decision by DP World to increase its modal shift incentive follows a December launch of the Department of Transport’s (DfT) Plan for Rail, which included a commitment to increase the volumes of freight carried on the UK rail network by 75% by 2050.

The Loadstar understands that DP World’s MSP is funded by the company itself and separate from the DfT’s Modal Shift Revenue Support Scheme (MSRS), which since 2010 has assisted “companies with the operating costs associated with running rail or inland water freight transport instead of road where rail or inland waterway transport is more expensive and less polluting”.

According to DfT figures, £16.5m – representing around 90% of total MSRS expenditure – in grants were awarded to container supply chains during 2022/23, which removed “900,000 lorry journeys from Britain’s roads, saving almost 40,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions”, during the period.

However, the DfT has called for evidence from MSRS users in a study to determine whether the scheme should continue, if it needs amendments, or whether it should be discontinued.

Companies wishing to give evidence have until 4 February.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DP World Southampton Emissions & Omissions Modal Shift On the right track Rebuilding the UK APM Terminals COP28 DP World Electric avenues Zero Emission Port Alliance

    Most Read

    Two Maersk box ships come under fire in latest Houthi missile attack

    Emissions soaring as cargo patterns shift due to Red Sea crisis

    Gemini 'hub & spoke' plan may give rival carriers an edge at ports

    What on earth is going on at Schiphol?

    THE Alliance carriers move to calm customer nerves after Hapag defection

    Middle East land bridge offers 'express' solution to extended shipping transits

    EXCLUSIVE: CMA CGM – French roulette in the air ahead of Bolloré closing

    Asia-Europe spot rates level out as CNY doldrums come into view

    Charter market heats up – carriers could need up to 200 extra ships

    The watershed DB Schenker sale – 'hearing this, heard that?'

    From bull to bear: Kuehne out of favour, DSV preferred

    Red Sea: buoyant demand for sea-air, but sea-to-air shift treads water

    Could Los Angeles be the new sea-air hub for Asia-Europe shippers?

    Sea Legend joins opportunists launching Red Sea services

    Insurance refusal and higher premiums adds to pressure on carriers

    Food supply chain players are getting a taste for diversification