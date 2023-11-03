Analysis: Will Chinese EVs keep pace with car carrier capacity?
But risks persist in a twisty, turny tale
Tesla imports into Sweden are to be blocked from next Tuesday, after dockers announced a ban on handling the electric cars at the country’s ports.
The Swedish Transport Workers Union will introduce the ban on 7 November in what union leaders described as a sympathy action with members of the IF Metall union, who work in Tesla’s Swedish repair shops. Last Friday they went on strike over the manufacturer’s refusal to sign a collective work agreement.
IF Metall representatives said Tesla’s local subsidiary, TM Sweden, had refused to sign the agreement for several years, prompting last week’s walkout.
And next week, the dispute will spread to four Swedish ports – Malmo, Gothenburg, Trelleborg and Södertälje – from midday on 7 November.
“For transport, it is a matter of course to back IF Metall when they ask for support,” said Swedish Transport Association chairman Tommy Wreeth (pictured). “In Sweden, and in the Swedish labour market, we have collective agreements – transport will always stand up for that.
“Of course, Tesla employees should also be covered by safe and fair conditions,” he added.
The union said the ban on handling Tesla vehicles would continue until further notice, or until a collective agreement is signed, but claimed other cargo operations would remain unaffected.
“The sympathy action involves a blockade of all unloading and loading of Tesla cars in the four Swedish ports,” a statement said.
“The blockade only applies to the unloading and loading of Tesla cars. Other work in the port will not be affected,” it added.
The action could put a significant dent in Tesla’s market share in Swseden. According to eu-evs.com, which tracks new electric car registrations across European markets, Tesla sold 9,189 units in 2022 and commanded a 9.5% market share in Sweden, placing it fourth in electric car sales in the country.
However, this year it has catapulted into first place, with 16,807 cars sold so far, raising its market share to 18%.
Loadstar Premium today publishes an in-depth analysis of the supply chain of finished electric vehicles, and asks whether a looming glut of capacity in the car-carrier market could sink shipping lines.
But risks persist in a twisty, turny tale
Cargo traffic was set to resume on the St Lawrence Seaway this morning, ending a ...
Labour strife is set to persist in Australia’s ports. The Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) notified ...
Shipping on the St Lawrence Seaway between Montreal and Lake Erie ground to a halt ...
Freight vehicle manufacturers developing zero-emission technology face struggles in supply chains themselves heavily reliant on ...
DB Schenker, one of Volta’s largest customers, says it hopes the electric truck manufacturer can ...
Chinese electric-car maker Xpeng has suspended its VP for supply chains, Li Feng, as part ...
Less than a year after buying Spanish ports and logistics group Noatum in a $660m ...
Transatlantic westbound 'a total disaster', with 'unsustainable' rates
VGM container weight mis-declaration 'rampant at most ports', say forwarders
Suez Canal fee hikes set to add to the pressure on Asia-Europe carriers
Airfreight rates out of China soar, driven by e-commerce and restocking
Forto lays off more staff as it closes offices in Bremen and Madrid
ONE forecasts operating loss after it saw Q2 profits sink
Quantum computing: is it right for you?
Flexport eyes Convoy's tech – but not its liabilities, as more lawsuits are filed
Threat to contract rates as carriers fail to boost spot market prices
Book a slot for Panama Canal transit as protests add to low water delays
Amazon sees income skyrocket after fulfilment network restructure
Polar Air Cargo fraud scandal: forwarder set to change plea to guilty
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article