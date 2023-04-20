Sign up for our FREE newsletter
DHL Express orders nine Mammoth-converted B777-200LR freighters

DHL-B777F
By

PRESS RELEASE

DHL Express expands its aircraft fleet with nine B777-200LR aircraft converted by Mammoth

  • The first delivery is expected in 2024: the aircraft are intended to replace older B747 freighters
  • Renewal of long-haul aircraft fleet strengthens DHL’s intercontinental air freight network
  • State-of-the-art aircraft support the goals of Deutsche Post DHL Group’s sustainability roadmap

Bonn/Germany, Horseshoe Bay, Texas/USA, April 20, 2023: DHL Express has placed an order with Jetran for nine B777-200LR freighters converted by Mammoth Freighters. The first aircraft will be delivered in 2024, with the remaining aircraft scheduled to be delivered by early 2027.

This agreement is part of DHL Express’ overarching sustainability strategy to modernize DHL Express’ long-haul intercontinental fleet, which includes the replacement of older aircraft. Converted freighters with shorter service life are an efficient solution for the transition between current and new aircraft technologies, such as the new generation B777-8F and A350F widebody freighters.

“We are pleased to welcome the Mammoth converted B777-200LR aircraft to the DHL Express family,” said Robert Hyslop, EVP Global Aviation at DHL Express. “Thanks to the modernization of our intercontinental fleet, we will be able to respond even better to the increasing demand for global express capacity, improve our environmental footprint and provide the best quality of service for our customers. We are pleased to be able to continue to show our partners and customers how these innovations improve our service and bring us closer to the goals of our sustainability roadmap.”

The B777-200LR freighter converted by Mammoth promises similar features and benefits to the production freighter and is an ideal complement to DHL. With a payload of 102 tonnes and a range of 9,200 kilometres, the B777F has the largest capacity and range of any twinjet freighter and is more reliable than older B747 aircraft. In addition, the freighter is more fuel-efficient and reduces CO2 emissions by 18 percent compared to conventional aircraft.

Between 2018 and 2022, DHL purchased 28 new B777-200F freighters from Boeing – 18 of these aircraft are currently in service. The remaining machines will be delivered between 2023 and 2025. The freighter forms the backbone of DHL’s intercontinental air cargo network, in which DHL Express operates more than 300 aircraft with 18 partner airlines on over 2,400 daily flights in 220 countries and territories.

