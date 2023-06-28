Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Deeply distressed Yellow Corp – a monumental industry booster

ABOX
ID 27412818 © Zemler | Dreamstime.com
By

Amusing, if you are not a YELL employee.

Coming after you

After our ’Stall warning – tick-tock, tick-tock’ coverage on Monday, 26 June*, it didn’t take long for Yellow Corp (YELL) to be in the news again.

(*And this one before that.)

The exit strategy now to secure liquidity (via its lenders’ backing) without which, in all fairness, bankruptcy stands out as a base case?

Read it yourself, YELL:

“The nation’s third largest less than truckload (LTL) carrier and fifth largest transportation company, has filed a ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bankruptcy Blues Teamsters Yellow Corp FedEx financial results UPS US labour relations

    Most Read

    Trading outlook for second half looking grim for container lines

    Mærsk strategy: time to throw the dice again?

    Freight rates still tumbling and a liner bear market looms

    Evergreen consolidates container shipping assets amid family feud

    Striking dock unions should pay $2 billion a day, say Republican senators

    New bid to curb US e-commerce imports, especially from China

    Legal wrangle over Western Global finances as airline eyes bankruptcy

    Automotive industry change will spark a whole new supply chain

    HMM goes it alone on Asia-Med – 'clearly the strongest trade'

    MSC circles Italy's struggling AlisCargo as it eyes expansion in air cargo

    Purchasing manager 'failures' could lead to airfreight boom

    A new era at CH Robinson

    Air cargo breaks cloud for a ray of sunshine as rates finally edge up

    EXCLUSIVE: Global head of key logistics vertical leaves Mærsk

    Carriers face cargo logjams as congestion persists at Mundra

    Warning to Dutch government over Schiphol Airport slot reduction plan