Legal wrangle over Western Global finances as airline eyes bankruptcy
Fascinating details of the finances, customers and owners of Western Global Airlines (WGA) are beginning ...
Amusing, if you are not a YELL employee.
Coming after you
After our ’Stall warning – tick-tock, tick-tock’ coverage on Monday, 26 June*, it didn’t take long for Yellow Corp (YELL) to be in the news again.
(*And this one before that.)
The exit strategy now to secure liquidity (via its lenders’ backing) without which, in all fairness, bankruptcy stands out as a base case?
Read it yourself, YELL:
“The nation’s third largest less than truckload (LTL) carrier and fifth largest transportation company, has filed a ...
Trading outlook for second half looking grim for container lines
Mærsk strategy: time to throw the dice again?
Freight rates still tumbling and a liner bear market looms
Evergreen consolidates container shipping assets amid family feud
Striking dock unions should pay $2 billion a day, say Republican senators
New bid to curb US e-commerce imports, especially from China
Legal wrangle over Western Global finances as airline eyes bankruptcy
Automotive industry change will spark a whole new supply chain
HMM goes it alone on Asia-Med – 'clearly the strongest trade'
MSC circles Italy's struggling AlisCargo as it eyes expansion in air cargo
Purchasing manager 'failures' could lead to airfreight boom
Comment on this article