By Alessandro Pasetti 28/06/2023

Amusing, if you are not a YELL employee.

Coming after you

After our ’Stall warning – tick-tock, tick-tock’ coverage on Monday, 26 June*, it didn’t take long for Yellow Corp (YELL) to be in the news again.

(*And this one before that.)

The exit strategy now to secure liquidity (via its lenders’ backing) without which, in all fairness, bankruptcy stands out as a base case?

Read it yourself, YELL: