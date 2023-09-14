Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Crane Worldwide Logistics leases 18,500sq metre distribution centre

cranewarehouse
By

PRESS RELEASE

Tilburg, 13 september 2023 – A private developing investor has leased a distribution center to Crane Worldwide Logistics. Crane Worldwide Logistics is a global logistics provider with headquarters in Houston, Texas. Crane Worldwide is active in 30 countries and has a total of 130 logistics locations.

For the expansion in The Netherlands, Crane Worldwide is leasing a new distribution center of approximately 18,500 m² on business park Majoppeveld-Zuid in Roosendaal. Crane Worldwide leased this distribution center for the long-term and will be its fourth distribution center in the Netherlands, in addition to the locations in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Tilburg.

The very recently completed distribution center was built by Valeres and meets all sustainability requirements that are common today, e.g. the building is fully electric.

The building, located in one of the important logistics hotspots in the Netherlands, consists of approx. 13,650 m² of distribution space, 4,000 m² of mezzanine floor and 850 m² of office space.

INDUSTRIAL real estate partners was involved in the transaction as advisor.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Crane Worldwide Canada coronavirus cross-border Mexico MexPress US USMCA

    Most Read

    'It's messed up', says Flexport's Petersen as he 'fires' 75 new staff live on Twitter

    Flexport's warehouse plan in doubt as landlord queries its financials

    Golden Week blanked sailings 'a sledgehammer to crack a nut' tactic

    Asia to Europe spot rate plunge pushes carriers to cancel loops last-minute

    Vietnam approves $1.7bn plan for new inland container depots

    Etihad Cargo meets growing demand with new pharma facility and network

    Chennai losing out to private terminals as Indian east coast trade grows

    Expect more blankings on the 'difficult' and 'sensitive' transatlantic trades

    Omni merger prompts Forward Air clients to look for alternative haulage

    Rumoured DB Schenker sale odds – we have consensus

    Flexport debacle – 'it's fascinating' but is it 'fixable'?

    MSC wants Hamburg as ‘global hub’ and bids for 49.9% of port operator

    Cross-border e-commerce props up soft Chinese air cargo demand

    Flexport launches a self-service, AI-driven global trade solution for finance, freight, fulfilment

    Mechanics strike, and pilots may join in, as Cargolux stands firm on payouts

    G20 unveils plan for IMEC trade corridor to rival China's BRI