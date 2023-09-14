Crane Worldwide Logistics leases 18,500sq metre distribution centre

By LoadstarEditorial 14/09/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Tilburg, 13 september 2023 – A private developing investor has leased a distribution center to Crane Worldwide Logistics. Crane Worldwide Logistics is a global logistics provider with headquarters in Houston, Texas. Crane Worldwide is active in 30 countries and has a total of 130 logistics locations.

For the expansion in The Netherlands, Crane Worldwide is leasing a new distribution center of approximately 18,500 m² on business park Majoppeveld-Zuid in Roosendaal. Crane Worldwide leased this distribution center for the long-term and will be its fourth distribution center in the Netherlands, in addition to the locations in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Tilburg.

The very recently completed distribution center was built by Valeres and meets all sustainability requirements that are common today, e.g. the building is fully electric.

The building, located in one of the important logistics hotspots in the Netherlands, consists of approx. 13,650 m² of distribution space, 4,000 m² of mezzanine floor and 850 m² of office space.

INDUSTRIAL real estate partners was involved in the transaction as advisor.