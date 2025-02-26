By Alison Koo 26/02/2025

Cosco has launched an ’express’ ocean service to speed up the movement of Ecuadorean shrimps and bananas to China.

Commencing with the 8,528 teu Xin Ou Zhou Guayaquil on Friday, the WSA5 service will call at Chancay in Peru and then Shanghai, and it is estimated that the reefers on board will reach China in 27 days, significantly fewer than the 35 to 55 on other services.

WSA5 comes some months after Cosco signed an agreement ...

