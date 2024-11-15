Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Conf call redux: Hapag-Lloyd's Jansen wants to be reliably better

dreamstime_xs_90389561
ID 90389561 © Yulan | Dreamstime.com
By

The third quarter was a pretty fat one for liner operators – customers may have been complaining about soaring spot rates and limited space availability earlier in the year, but these dynamics only appeared on carriers’ balance sheets over the past fortnight.

Hapag-Lloyd this week welcomed analysts to its third-quarter earnings – and for some reason it was during the call with chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen (RHJ) that the magnitude of what awaits the industry began to dawn. The next ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Conference call redux Hapag-Lloyd Congestion indigestion Container Terminal Altenwerder Europe-Middle East/India Hamburg Transatlantic

    Most read news

    Port of Montreal strikers reject 'final' pay offer and are 'locked out'

    Minister orders Industrial Relations Board to step in to end port strikes in Canada

    GXO Direct: Unlocking retail success through logistics 

    Ecommerce supply chains the right prescription for pharma shippers

    Maersk ends contract with Indian 3PL after its role is 'over-hyped'

    CMA CGM changes course on plan to re-route service through Red Sea

    Automation issues bring USMX-ILA negotiations to a standstill

    Cape of Good Hope box ship diversion 'benefits shipping companies'

    Glitches in new terminal operating systems spark delays at south India ports

    Cargo cheers as Canada lifts restrictions on China flights

    French rail workers plan strike 'double-whammy' over Fret SNCF break-up

    Europe's airfreight suffers as economies are caught in ‘doom loop’ of low growth

    Air freight rates predicted to stay at altitude next year – for some trades

    Kuehne + Nagel swoops on Tennessee drayage provider IMC Logistics

    Easy pickings for rivals as DSV weighs Schenker political risk

    The Flexport revival – narrowing losses, falling paper value