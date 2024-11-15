Gemini drops Felixstowe for London Gateway on Asia-Europe strings
With just 10 weeks to go until the Gemini Cooperation formally begins sailings – and ...
The third quarter was a pretty fat one for liner operators – customers may have been complaining about soaring spot rates and limited space availability earlier in the year, but these dynamics only appeared on carriers’ balance sheets over the past fortnight.
Hapag-Lloyd this week welcomed analysts to its third-quarter earnings – and for some reason it was during the call with chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen (RHJ) that the magnitude of what awaits the industry began to dawn. The next ...
Port of Montreal strikers reject 'final' pay offer and are 'locked out'
Minister orders Industrial Relations Board to step in to end port strikes in Canada
GXO Direct: Unlocking retail success through logistics
Ecommerce supply chains the right prescription for pharma shippers
Maersk ends contract with Indian 3PL after its role is 'over-hyped'
CMA CGM changes course on plan to re-route service through Red Sea
Automation issues bring USMX-ILA negotiations to a standstill
Cape of Good Hope box ship diversion 'benefits shipping companies'
Glitches in new terminal operating systems spark delays at south India ports
Cargo cheers as Canada lifts restrictions on China flights
French rail workers plan strike 'double-whammy' over Fret SNCF break-up
Europe's airfreight suffers as economies are caught in ‘doom loop’ of low growth
