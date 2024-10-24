DSV and K+N see margins squeezed hard in third quarter
Two of the largest global freight forwarders, DSV and Kuehne + Nagel, have reported Q3 ...
Danish freight forwarder DSV, flushed with success after winning the bidding war for DB Schenker, held its third-quarter call with analysts yesterday in which chief executive Jens Lund and CFO Michael Ebbe did a deep dive into some fat numbers.
What follow is in no way a verbatim transcript of that call…
Jens Lund: Thank you operator and welcome one and all to our Q3 highlights – we’ve got the usual business updates, some stuff on NEOM, a bit on the Schenker ...
More cargo chaos at Chittagong Port as transport operators strike
Rates still slipping as peak season recedes and port strike threat subsides
Trump tariff threat and China downturn will make CNY 2025 'different'
Air cargo shifts capacity to where the money is as holiday season begins
Digital air cargo community systems key to unlock sustainable cargo future
Maersk expects profit hike on strong demand and Red Sea crisis
'Game-changer' may now be 'game-over', as India eyes cabotage u-turn
The Loadstar explains: onboard carbon capture and storage
A long slow road to recovery for US trucking – some operators won't make it
Passenger rush to attend festivals puts a strain on India's air cargo flows
Latam forwarders call on carriers to boost capacity so exports can flow
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article