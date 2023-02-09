CNBC: Disney to cut 7,000 jobs and slash $5.5bn in costs as it unveils vast restructuring

By LoadstarEditorial 09/02/2023

CNBC reports:

Disney said Wednesday it is planning to reorganize into three segments, while also cutting thousands of jobs and slashing costs.

[Its trading update released yesterday can be found here.]

The media and entertainment giant said it would now be made up of three divisions:

– Disney Entertainment, which includes most of its streaming and media operations

– An ESPN division that includes the TV network and the ESPN+ streaming service

– A Parks, Experiences and Products unit

The move marks the most significant action Bob ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN