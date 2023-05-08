CMA CGM and Bolloré agree €5bn logistics deal

By LoadstarEditorial 08/05/2023

PRESS RELEASE

May 8, 2023

PUT OPTION BY CMA CGM TO ACQUIRE 100% OF BOLLORE LOGISTICS

On 08 May 2023, the Bolloré Group received from the CMA CGM Group a put option to acquire 100% of Bolloré Logistics for an enterprise value of 5 billion euros. This undertaking is the result of exclusive negotiations announced on 18 April 2023 between the Bolloré Group and the CMA CGM Group.

The Bolloré Group has ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN