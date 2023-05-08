CMA CGM and Bolloré agree €5bn logistics deal

Ceva + Bolloré Logistics – in the name of Rodolphe Saadé
The global pianist?
PRESS RELEASE
May 8, 2023
PUT OPTION BY CMA CGM TO ACQUIRE 100% OF BOLLORE LOGISTICS
On 08 May 2023, the Bolloré Group received from the CMA CGM Group a put option to acquire 100% of Bolloré Logistics for an enterprise value of 5 billion euros. This undertaking is the result of exclusive negotiations announced on 18 April 2023 between the Bolloré Group and the CMA CGM Group.
The Bolloré Group has ...
Bankrupt retailer Bed Bath & Beyond sues OOCL for $37.65m
DHL and Expeditors in Q1: 'well, it could have been worse'
MSC leads a standalone charge, but most carriers need their VSAs
After 'strongest quarter of the year', Maersk will batten down the hatches
Michael Steen to become CEO at Atlas Air as John Dietrich retires
Carriers struggle to hold transpacific GRIs as rates come under pressure
Flexport eyes global e-commerce market with Shopify takeover
Flexport buys Shopify's logistics business to compete with Amazon
Earnings better than forecast for ONE's final quarter, despite slowdown
Qatar Airways Cargo launches Kigali hub with RwandAir
UAE port authority's new rule takes aim at carrier surcharges
Comment on this article