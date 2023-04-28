By Alessandro Pasetti 28/04/2023

“Not stopping half way is a good comment.”

That came from a Ceva Logistics insider, who recently told Premium that excitement is felt with regard to Rodolphe Saadé’s M&A ambitions.

Just as countless Ceva-ers wonder what could be next when/if the purchase of Bolloré Logistics (BL) is done and dusted.

Internally at the CMA CGM-owned 3PL “many talk like this” – right: Saadé won’t stop half way* – fully aware of the stated targets that could make Ceva a challenger for the Big Four ...

