K+N, Primark and Bolloré all put a brave face on Q1 numbers
The difficulty of presenting year-on-year changes in financial results is becoming ever more apparent, with ...
“Not stopping half way is a good comment.”
That came from a Ceva Logistics insider, who recently told Premium that excitement is felt with regard to Rodolphe Saadé’s M&A ambitions.
Just as countless Ceva-ers wonder what could be next when/if the purchase of Bolloré Logistics (BL) is done and dusted.
Internally at the CMA CGM-owned 3PL “many talk like this” – right: Saadé won’t stop half way* – fully aware of the stated targets that could make Ceva a challenger for the Big Four ...
Even Chinese manufacturers relocating production
As its fleet grows, MSC maps out its post-2M standalone network
'Size doesn't matter', claims DSV as freight volumes collapse
Carriers put the frighteners on shippers, but rates uptick 'just a blip'
Influx of capacity brings a 'new era' for air cargo markets
Anger as Vancouver gets the green light for fourth box terminal
Declining Asian exports another blow to transpac contract hopes
Freight movements halted as conflict in Sudan kills hundreds
Vietnam to boost domestic box fleet as more shippers shift from China
European shipper in FMC case slams Hapag-Lloyd 'incompetence'
