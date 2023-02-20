The new norm: how technology is transforming supply chains
The pandemic has now changed the way all of us look at supply chains. Traditionally ...
PRESS RELEASE
Cargo Services plan divestiture from EV Cargo
HONG KONG, 20 FEBRUARY 2023 – Cargo Services Group (“Cargo Services”), a leading supply chain total solution service provider, and JL Enterprises Holdings Limited (“JL Enterprises”), a family office that invests in freight forwarding and logistics sector, jointly announced today that they plan to divest completely from their investments in EV Cargo Holdings Limited (“EV Cargo”), a logistics firm and a portfolio company managed by the private ...
