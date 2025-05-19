Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
Container freight spot rates shot up on the transpacific trades this week, with an immediate ...
Transpacific shippers keen to take advantage of the 90-day tariff time-out are likely to be faced with tight capacity and soaring freight rates as new volumes collide with delayed cargo.
According to new analysis from Sea-Intelligence Consulting, there is 180,000-540,000 teu of cargo in China that formed a ’cargo pool’ in the immediate aftermath of President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcement on 2 April.
The estimate is based on widespread reports of a 30-40% decline in bookings post tariffs, and an assumption ...
Rajeev KathuriaMay 19, 2025 at 2:45 pm
buffer/pool at China side ,may be able to clear in 4-6 week’s , post this movement will be normalise.Any how this Buffer /pool cargo may wait till Freight stablised .Unless Cargo has the shelf life