News / 'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise

Transpacific shippers keen to take advantage of the 90-day tariff time-out are likely to be faced with tight capacity and soaring freight rates as new volumes collide with delayed cargo.

According to new analysis from Sea-Intelligence Consulting, there is 180,000-540,000 teu of cargo in China that formed a ’cargo pool’ in the immediate aftermath of President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcement on 2 April.

The estimate is based on widespread reports of a 30-40% decline in bookings post tariffs, and an assumption ...

  • Rajeev Kathuria

    May 19, 2025 at 2:45 pm

    buffer/pool at China side ,may be able to clear in 4-6 week’s , post this movement will be normalise.Any how this Buffer /pool cargo may wait till Freight stablised .Unless Cargo has the shelf life

Asia-US east coast Calculating Capacity Transpacific Trump Tariffs

