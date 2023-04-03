Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Candidates for Secretary-General of IMO

imo-secretary-general-kitack-lim_24312437645_o
Current secretary-general Kitack Lim
By

Seven IMO Member States have each nominated a candidate for the post of Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The term of the current incumbent, Mr. Kitack Lim of the Republic of Korea, expires on 31 December 2023.

Seven IMO Member States have each nominated a candidate for the post of Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The term of the current incumbent, Mr. Kitack Lim of the Republic of Korea, expires on 31 December 2023.

The nominations received by the deadline set for receipt of nominations of 31 March 2023 are listed below in alphabetical order by candidates’ name.

  • Mr. Moin Uddin Ahmed (Bangladesh)
  • Mr. Suat Hayri Aka (Türkiye)
  • Mr. Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco (Panama)
  • Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry (Dominica)
  • Mrs. Nancy Karigithu (Kenya)
  • Ms. Minna Kivimäki (Finland)
  • Mr. Zhang Xiaojie (China)

The IMO Council at its 128th session (December 2022) approved the procedures for holding the election of the Secretary-General at the July 2023 session of the Council (C 129).

The election will take place at IMO Headquarters on Tuesday 18 July.

Following the election in July 2023, the decision of the Council will be submitted to the 33rd session of the Assembly of IMO in late 2023. The Assembly will be invited to approve the appointment.

The elected Secretary-General will take office on January 1st, 2024.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    International Maritime Organization Anchor Group Lloyd’s List Intelligence Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping Nordic West Office Oy Research Institutes of Sweden (RISE) University of Georgia

    Most Read

    B: China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade

    Maersk 'on a journey' as it snaps up frozen foods logistics specialist

    Supply chains 'finally beginning to stabilise', says Maersk

    ONE becomes joint-owner of Seaspan Corp in $11bn takeover

    Shippers pushed towards spot rates as contract negotiations stall

    Ceva reorg accelerates as rumours give way to action

    AirBridgeCargo to relaunch with Russian aircraft, amid legal wrangles

    Winning the race to 2026: Kuehne vs DSV vs DHL Global Forwarding

    Marshall Islands in urgent talks with carriers after cargo is stranded by ban

    Shippers reject carriers' opposition to ending anti-trust rules

    Yang Ming says shippers taking time to commit to contracts as rates fall

    Arbitration call as Canadian port labour negotiations go off the rails

    Lufthansa Cargo veteran Ashwin Bhat to take over as CEO

    Star performer Schenker still propping up Deutsche Bahn profitability

    Rhenus Air & Ocean snaps up Flexport's Florian Braun as COO

    Jittery US retailers remain cautious over their logistics commitments