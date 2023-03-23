Sign of the times as World Bank frets over shipping emissions

Carriers turn their gaze back to scrubbers as voyage results tumble
The world’s largest container shipping line, MSC, has taken delivery of the new world’s largest ...
Pressure is mounting on the International Maritime Organization to come up with a deal that will see the industry reach net zero emissions by 2050, not least from the World Bank, which may perhaps be more concerned with the emerging banking crisis.
Discussions at the IMO’s intersessional group will inform the July Marine Environment Protection Committee, the body that decides the direction for maritime decarbonisation. An excellent article in The Guardian reveals that pressure from those outside of the industry, led by the World Bank, suggests a carbon levy could help less well-off nations limit the effects of climate change. While the World Bank’s view is not original it is an indication of how climate issues are now permeating through from individual industries to the mainstream population.
The world’s largest container shipping line, MSC, has taken delivery of the new world’s largest ...
DHL Express chief executive John Pearson came out with all guns firing when detailing the ...
Retail leviathan Walmart was 2021’s highest emitter of carbon among importers to the US by ...
UPDATED 17.2.23 TO INCLUDE COMMENT FROM STAN WRIAGHT. Airlines may have to choose between growth and ...
Xeneta has bravely launched a “Heroes and Villains” campaign to ‘name-and-shame’ the best and worst ...
Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF): “Everyone wants it, few want to pay for it,” says Martin ...
Rate erosion may be easing, but rock-bottom prices are 'not good for anybody'
West coast ports suffering as US container imports plunge by 37%
Cost-cutting FedEx Express to retire MD-11s for B767s and 777s
WestJet will 'disrupt' Canada with three 737Fs, but rivals aren't scared
Carriers turn their gaze back to scrubbers as voyage results tumble
The 'mother of all BAFs' looms for shippers as green targets advance
Billund sees launch of Maersk Air China link – 'a start-up on steroids'
CMA CGM eyes car-carrier market boom as liners are ready to invest
Dachser's M&A in air and ocean freight – how serious is that?
End-of-year cargo surge adds to operational challenges at JNPT
Comment on this article