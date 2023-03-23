Sign of the times as World Bank frets over shipping emissions

By Nick Savvides 23/03/2023

Pressure is mounting on the International Maritime Organization to come up with a deal that will see the industry reach net zero emissions by 2050, not least from the World Bank, which may perhaps be more concerned with the emerging banking crisis.

Discussions at the IMO’s intersessional group will inform the July Marine Environment Protection Committee, the body that decides the direction for maritime decarbonisation. An excellent article in The Guardian reveals that pressure from those outside of the industry, led by the World Bank, suggests a carbon levy could help less well-off nations limit the effects of climate change. While the World Bank’s view is not original it is an indication of how climate issues are now permeating through from individual industries to the mainstream population.

