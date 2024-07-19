ONE snatches methanol crown, while Maersk does a u-turn on LNG
CargoKite, a tech venture with an idea for crewless micro-ships, almost completely sail-powered, has earned consideration by Lomar Shipping, through a collaboration agreement signed this week with its research division Lomarlabs.
CargoKite’s design comprises a 9m hydrofoil catamaran, with the first vessel set for launch in 2027. It is thought that this micro size – some 16feu per vessel – will provide an option for flexible shortsea operations.
Featuring a familiar inflatable kite sail design seen in action on various vessels, the notion is to use the kite both for propelling the vessel at times of high wind, and generating electrical power for its electric propulsion system, with diesel-electric as a backup.
The vessel would employ AI route-planning to devise a route which is speed-optimal while also maximising wind propulsion potential, and is anticipated to sail at speeds in excess of 19 knots.
The project represents a reassertion of the ‘hub-and-spoke’ principle which has been squeezed out in recent years, but may have its day once again with the arrival of new and extremely expensive low-carbon fuels.
While various projects are currently underway to retrofit ships with sails, current designs of rotor, wing and suction sails cannot be used on container ships, as high container stacks interfere with wind propulsion and sails interfere with unloading and loading of containers.
Kite sails like the ones employed in the CargoKite design are an option for container vessels and have been installed on several; but so far, the technology is regarded as finicky and expensive to operate, and can only be used in a relatively narrow range of weather conditions.
“For ship owners and operators to meet ambitious regulatory targets cost-effectively, we must see a surge in new solutions beyond the currently available technologies,” said Lomar CEO Nicholas Georgiou. “This collaboration aims at offering a newgeneration of seaborne transportation, playing a crucial role in the challenging task of decarbonising maritime operations.”
Marcus Bischoff, co-founder & CTO of CargoKite, said the design “supports the goals of modern supply chains: customisation, just-in-time delivery, full transparency and cost savings”.
“This collaboration provides CargoKite with direct access to a leading, climate-conscious shipowner, and aims to accelerate the full-scale build of our CargoKite vessels,” Mr Bischoff added.
