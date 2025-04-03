Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / French co-op Windcoop to launch sail-powered container ship

Windcoop
By

A French shipowner co-operative has launched a new sail-powered container/lift-on-lift-off (lo-lo) vessel, the first top-loading ship to incorporate sail power.

The as-yet unnamed 91.3-metre, 210 teu vessel will be constructed by RMK Shipyard, the same yard that built French compatriot sail-powered ro-ro, Neoliner Origin.

Based on a design by consortium incorporating RMK, the vessel will be owned and operated by the newly formed French shipowning co-operative, Windcoop. and deployed on a route between Madagascar and ...

