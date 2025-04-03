A new age of sail – but not for deepsea containerships, says bound4blue
Bound4blue has announced another sail installation on a shortsea vessel, as car carriers and general
A French shipowner co-operative has launched a new sail-powered container/lift-on-lift-off (lo-lo) vessel, the first top-loading ship to incorporate sail power.
The as-yet unnamed 91.3-metre, 210 teu vessel will be constructed by RMK Shipyard, the same yard that built French compatriot sail-powered ro-ro, Neoliner Origin.
Based on a design by consortium incorporating RMK, the vessel will be owned and operated by the newly formed French shipowning co-operative, Windcoop. and deployed on a route between Madagascar and
