Air Canada Cargo’s first freighter flight to Basel touches down

PRESS RELEASE
MONTREAL, April 20, 2023 – Air Canada and Air Canada Cargo mark the start of freighter operations to Basel, Switzerland, connecting one of Europe’s premiere pharmaceutical hubs to the carrier’s extensive network through its Toronto global hub.
The flights will operate twice per week using Air Canada Cargo’s Boeing 767 freighters.
“We are excited to be returning to Basel, this time with our freighters, to serve a key market in Europe for pharmaceuticals. The capability of our freighters, combined with our temperature-controlled containers and cool chain facility at our Toronto global hub position us to serve this critical market with reliable, year-round service, and ensure these important shipments can move safely and in a timely manner throughout our global network,” said Matthieu Casey, Managing Director, Commercial at Air Canada Cargo.
Air Canada Cargo’s Basel service is the latest addition to its worldwide freighter network, following recently launched freighter services to Liege, Belgium; Dallas, Atlanta and Bogota.
