By Alessandro Pasetti 30/06/2023

Every little helps.

One 52-week high after another, it has been a week to remember for DSV, now valued solidly at over Dkr1,400 a share.

And with it, yesterday came a speculative note from the sell-side that surely contributed to its recent strength.

Headed “DSV – Earnings accretion scenarios in a hypothetical DB Schenker [DBS] tie-up“, it was that kind of comprehensive work from UBS that actually leaves you wondering, ’why not?!’.

Momentum is there on the Danish front: with Q2 23 closing today, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN