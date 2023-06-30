New blood for 'logistics colossus' Kuehne as DSV hits new high
Moving forward
Every little helps.
One 52-week high after another, it has been a week to remember for DSV, now valued solidly at over Dkr1,400 a share.
And with it, yesterday came a speculative note from the sell-side that surely contributed to its recent strength.
Headed “DSV – Earnings accretion scenarios in a hypothetical DB Schenker [DBS] tie-up“, it was that kind of comprehensive work from UBS that actually leaves you wondering, ’why not?!’.
Momentum is there on the Danish front: with Q2 23 closing today, ...
