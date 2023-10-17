Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Bull corner: Fishing for T&L value... in China

AunderW
ID 2902824 © Jon Helgason | Dreamstime.com
By

Here comes a very quick take on the Far East before jumping onto the earnings bandwagon from the west, with JB Hunt and Prologis ready to release their earnings today stateside.

After all, value may be up for grabs in China, if you trust that country and its disclosure standards, just as all eyes are on other blockbuster T&L deals there.

Analysts at UBS, which in early September reiterated their ratings for YTO Express and STO Express, predicted very meaningful upside for ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China STO Express YTO Express derivatives Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI) Shanghai International Energy Exchange

    Most Read

    Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone

    DSV, Mærsk, DHL & Kuehne – now toss the 2024 coin

    2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes

    Carriers and forwarders to lose mark-up on THC collection in Dubai

    Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%

    Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking

    Zim offers its 'ships and infrastructure' to support Israel

    Requests for air charters on the rise as scheduled carriers divert from Israel

    Analysis: Expeditors – smell of blood 

    Asia-N Europe rates level out, but can carriers maintain discipline?

    Danzas AEI Emirates brand will be lost as DHL GF takes full control

    CMA CGM invests $600m to boost its 'under-utilised' NY/NJ box terminals

    News Podcast | Oct 2023 | Alliances’ competition conundrum; unboxing liner strategy with Lars Jensen; the spectre of ETS

    Straight from shipyard to anchorage – long-term ULCV lay-ups loom

    X-Press Feeders sees Chittagong losses rise thanks to locals-only rule

    ONE now the most carbon-efficient carrier, as 'shipping gets greener'