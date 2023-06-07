Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Box lines – cold sweats as China trade risk heightens

ACHINA
ID 257969271 © Charnsitr | Dreamstime.com
By

“Chinese exports fell for the first time in three months in May, adding to risks in the world’s second-largest economy as global demand weakens.”

That was the warning from Bloomberg today as virtually all media outlets were busy highlighting China’s exports, which plunged “7.5% in May, far more than expected”, according to CNBC and similar friends.

Indeed the official data paints a rather bleak picture as far as the severity of the slowdown is concerned in the land of (once) cheap labour, spreading ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China Whither the peak season? IMF OceanX radar Shanghai Supply chain radar

    Most Read

    Container freight rates: 'collapse' is the word, says Xeneta

    Worker no-shows force US west coast port terminal shutdowns

    Cargo shifts back to US west coast ports, but some has gone for good

    Hapag-Lloyd CEO bullish on prospects for a peak season

    'Alarming signals' as airfreight capacity rises and rates fall

    Digital forwarders back in the spotlight: can they compete?

    Hapag-Lloyd kicks off its ship demolition programme

    FedEx pilots win ‘tentative agreement’ on new contract after strike threat

    'Keep 'em peeled' alert as drug smuggling into Europe's ports increases

    'AI revolution' set to drive into Felixstowe with robot truck fleet

    Slower demand, but US warehouse rents rise in 'tight and expensive' market

    The vertical challenge in logistics – Marseille vs Copenhagen (Berlin wins?)

    New call for White House intervention as USWC port disruption continues

    India cuts red tape as it aims to become the 'repair capital of the world'

    CH Robinson CEO – Bozeman who?

    Geodis acquires ITS - International Transport & Shipping - in Switzerland