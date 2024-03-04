Bolloré's Thierry Ehrenbogen becomes CMA CGM's SVP of development

CMA CGM containership cargo 'for Pakistan military' seized in India
The CMA CGM Group has announced the appointment of Thierry Ehrenbogen as senior vice president of development and strategic account on 1 March.
Mr Ehrenbogen was CEO of Bolloré Logistics, recently acquired by CMA CGM, where he has spent his entire career.
He said: “After many months of preparation, a new adventure begins for Bolloré Logistics within the CMA CGM group. By joining forces with Ceva Logistics, we are now among the top five players in global logistics, and great prospects await us.
“I’m very proud of the 15,000 employees of Bolloré Logistics and of everything we have managed to accomplish in recent years.”
Mr Ehrenbogen will be responsible for leading the key strategic accounts of the group, ensuring the development of commercial synergies between CMA CGM’s shipping, logistics and air freight divisions.
