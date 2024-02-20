Bolloré Logistics opens a new office in Ireland

Polynesia puts first obstacle in CMA CGM's path to Bolloré Logistics
Regulators in Polynesia are objecting to CMA CGM’s acquisition of Bolloré Logistics, telling the carrier ...
PRESS RELEASE
In 2023, Bolloré Logistics employees moved to their new premises in Dublin. These new offices are in an exceptional location, close to the airport as well as all the major freight players, airlines, customs offices and logistics warehouses, while also offering excellent transport links.
With this new location, Bolloré Logistics is strengthening its presence in Ireland and demonstrating its determination to support its Irish customers, from SMEs to major groups, in their international expansion.
This strategic step completes the regional network following the opening of locations in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.
“It is with great satisfaction that we celebrate the inauguration of Bolloré Logistics Ireland. This new chapter in our expansion reflects our strong commitment to strengthening our operations in Europe, with a particular focus on Ireland. Our commitment to supporting this growth is evident, particularly in the crucial Healthcare, Aerospace and Food & Beverage sectors, where we are determined to excel,.” said Sandra Tagand, Managing Director Northern Europe at Bolloré Logistics
DSV the 'logical buyer' for DB Schenker – it's 'a step too far' for Maersk
Capacity shortage set to continue in automotive logistics, warns Ceva
Crew abandons ship after Red Sea missile attack, despite US fight-back
Wan Hai to replace Hapag in THEA? Its fleet is too small, says analyst
India forced to halt agri exports as freight rates hit 'unviable' heights
Carriers sail in to take advantage of strong US west coast growth
Victory for US truckers, who can now choose their own chassis provider
Transpac carriers may have the advantage as contract season looms
Carriers caught in Algeria-Morocco flare up
China-South Korea ro-ro container traffic sinks to six-year low
Ocean carriers determined to hang onto containers as supply tightens
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article