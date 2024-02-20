Bolloré Logistics opens a new office in Ireland

By LoadstarEditorial 20/02/2024

PRESS RELEASE

In 2023, Bolloré Logistics employees moved to their new premises in Dublin. These new offices are in an exceptional location, close to the airport as well as all the major freight players, airlines, customs offices and logistics warehouses, while also offering excellent transport links.

With this new location, Bolloré Logistics is strengthening its presence in Ireland and demonstrating its determination to support its Irish customers, from SMEs to major groups, in their international expansion.

This strategic step completes the regional network following the opening of locations in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.

“It is with great satisfaction that we celebrate the inauguration of Bolloré Logistics Ireland. This new chapter in our expansion reflects our strong commitment to strengthening our operations in Europe, with a particular focus on Ireland. Our commitment to supporting this growth is evident, particularly in the crucial Healthcare, Aerospace and Food & Beverage sectors, where we are determined to excel,.” said Sandra Tagand, Managing Director Northern Europe at Bolloré Logistics