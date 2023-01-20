Snapshot: Kerry Logistics in the bargain bin? Smell the synergy
Yeah, right
Side developments… following our 4 January coverage, headed: ’CH Robinson, deep investor ties, Expeditors – just call it a day (on paper)’.
In two separate Schedule 13G filings lodged today with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, it emerged that asset manager BlackRock (BLK; AUM: ~$8.5 trillion) would remain one of the key stockholders in both Expeditors (EXPD) and CH Robinson (CHRW) stateside. However, it’s trimming its holdings in both firms, it seems.
Why?
Snapshot: Here’s how the business is faring, based on its ...
More than 50 sailings from Asia to Europe blanked in first seven weeks
Hapag-CMA deal sees re-emergence of cross-alliance slot chartering
MSC shops for 10 more box ships, bringing its orderbook to 134
MSC loses contract case with US furniture shipper 'by default'
As ocean rates fall, Maersk awaits a modal shift from air to sea
SA: Wayfair laying off 1,000+ workers as pandemic boom reverses
Surplus tonnage cascading a threat to smaller box ships
Super-bonuses for TS Lines staff, but more trying times are ahead
Too few 'supply chain masters' ready for 'tectonic shifts' in strategy
Airfreight rates still tumbling as soft market sparks early CNY factory closures
Comment on this article