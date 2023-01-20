By Alessandro Pasetti 20/01/2023

Side developments… following our 4 January coverage, headed: ’CH Robinson, deep investor ties, Expeditors – just call it a day (on paper)’.

In two separate Schedule 13G filings lodged today with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, it emerged that asset manager BlackRock (BLK; AUM: ~$8.5 trillion) would remain one of the key stockholders in both Expeditors (EXPD) and CH Robinson (CHRW) stateside. However, it’s trimming its holdings in both firms, it seems.

Why?

Snapshot: Here’s how the business is faring, based on its ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN