By Charlotte Goldstone 10/10/2023

UK freight forwarders have responded to the European Commission’s decision not to renew the Consortia Block Exemption Regulation (CBER) with a plea for the UK government to follow suit.

“The EC has taken a sensible decision, and the UK government should follow suit to ensure that shipping lines in future will be subject to competition law,” Steve Parker, director general of the British International Freight Association (BIFA) said.

“Ideally [the UK government] would follow the EC’s lead and not retain the equivalent of a block exemption regime for the liner shipping industry in the UK, when the current one expires in April 2024,” he added.

When the EC announced called for industry feedback on CBER renewal in January, The Loadstar reported that Jacob Rees-Mogg, the-then secretary for business, energy and industrial strategy, had proposed a Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill, which aimed to scrap all existing EU law retained in the UK, including the CBER.

However, the CMA (the UK Competition and Markets Authority) had recommended the secretary of state “to replace the CBER with a Liner Shipping Consortia Block Exemption Order (CBEO) tailored to the needs of businesses operating in the UK and UK consumers”, over concerns that shipping costs for UK consumers could rise considerably without a regulation aligned to the larger market on the European mainland.

“When the CMA announced the review in January this year, BIFA expressed its surprise that the CMA appeared to issue a provisional position which suggested the extension of a potentially modified CBER into UK legislation.

“The sensible conclusion to the ongoing container market public consultation being conducted by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) would be to introduce an ombudsman to arbitrate on complaints as a minimum,” BIFA explained.

It stated that freight forwarders, amongst others, are “extremely concerned that practices undertaken by container shipping lines, as well as easements and exemptions provided to them, have been distorting the operations of the free market to the detriment of international trade”.

Mr Parker concluded: “BIFA, and its members, are not anti-shipping line. The association wants to ensure that there is a suitable balance between them as carriers, and our members as customers, points made during various meetings with the CMA.”