Bernhard zur Strassen takes over as MD and CEO of time:matters

By Charlotte Goldstone 31/10/2023

Bernhard zur Strassen is set to become the new MD and CEO of time:matters from tomorrow, and will succeed Alexander Kohnen, who left in April.

Mr zur Strassen has extensive experience in international management for logistics service providers and shippers and, most recently, was chief revenue officer at software company Shipsta.

Frank Bauer, CFO and labour director of time:matters owner Lufthansa Cargo, said: “We are delighted to have Bernhard zur Strassen on board as the new CEO of time:matters. He has extensive and long-standing expertise in logistics, making him optimally qualified to further establish time:matters as a company for time-critical emergency and highly flexible transport solutions.”

Mr zur Strassen began his logistics career at Lufthansa Cargo and held several positions at Kühne + Nagel, in Switzerland, the UK and Luxembourg, and managed the logistics and supply chain for a worldwide automotive industry supplier.

Founded in 2002 and acquired by Lufthansa Cargo in 2016, time:matters offers time-critical emergency transport and supply chain solutions for sectors including medical technology, cell and gene therapy, aviation and aerospace, hi-tech and semiconductors, automotive and industrial equipment.