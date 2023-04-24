Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy after years-long decline

dreamstime_s_158821144
© Andreistanescu |
By

Fortune has the troubled story of now-bankrupt Bed Bath & Beyond. Only 53% of its inventory was available in December, with supply chain issues – and supply chain payments – adding to the problems, according to an article in Business Insider earlier this year. The company has filed for bankruptcy protection, and its stores and website will remain open for now.

 

