B: China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade

REUTERS reports: China spent $240 billion bailing out 22 developing countries between 2008 and 2021, with ...
BARRON’S reports:
China and Brazil have reached a deal to trade in their own currencies, ditching the US dollar as an intermediary, the Brazilian government said Wednesday, Beijing’s latest salvo against the almighty greenback.
The deal will enable China, the top rival to US economic hegemony, and Brazil, the biggest economy in Latin America, to conduct their massive trade and financial transactions directly, exchanging yuan for reais and vice versa instead of going through the dollar.
